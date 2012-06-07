After a night of drinking, sometimes it seems like a great idea to pick a fight with whoever happens to be nearby.

In Robert Pattinson's case, Adele was a not-so-lucky target during a party they both attended.

During a Thursday sit-down with Canadian talk show host George Stroumboulopoulos, the actor, 26, talks about his strange, drunken encounter with the Grammy winner.

"I had this argument with Adele, which is probably the most ridiculous thing I've ever said," Pattinson, 26, shared, admitting that, at the beginning of their conversation, he initially felt like giving the songstress a pep talk. "[I told her] you know, you can really just reach for it!' And she was like, 'You do realize I'm, like, the biggest selling female artist ever.' And for some reason, I decided to get into an argument with her about it."

The amused host pressed Pattinson for more. "How did that happen? 2 o'clock in the morning somewhere?"

"Yeah," R-Pattz admitted sheepishly. And while he didn't go into detail about the words he exchanged with his fellow Brit, he did reveal that his sole focus the next morning was "waking up and really, really regretting every word I said."

The Twilight star -- who is currently appearing in David Cronenberg's sex-and-violence filled Cosmopolis -- also opened up about how he's being received while he promotes his intense new role.

"I watched this interview with Ryan Gosling once, when he did The Believer, 'cause he had done Young Hercules for, like, three or four seasons or something," the actor revealed. "[Then] he did The Believer and everyone's asking about his 'craft.'"

Pattinson joked he was thrilled to finally be given the same opportunity.

"I was in Cannes doing these interviews [for Cosmopolis], and I was really fighting to not look pretentious for years, and then someone gives you one inch of the possibility of being pretentious, and I was, like, grabbing it so hard, going around being the biggest douchebag," Pattinson laughed. "Now I've kind of reined it in again."

