When Robert Pattinson started acting, it wasn't entirely because he was interested in the arts.

"I wanted to meet girls!" the 25-year-old Breaking Dawn star said on The Late Show with David Letterman Tuesday night. "That was the main thing."

PHOTOS: Check out Us' sneak peek of Breaking Dawn!

His portrayal of vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight Saga movies didn't just land him girlfriend Kristen Stewart: it also earned him sweeping amounts of adoring female fans around the world.

"It's not just teenage girls," he told Letterman. "It's older [women] too. The older ones are far more passionate fans."

PHOTOS: Rob's many sexy faces

"It's funny how the whole genre has changed since Twilight came out," he added. "Now vampires are considered attractive and sexy!"

Pattinson said his family is "almost more excited than [him]" about his role in the films.

PHOTOS: Rob and Kristen's undercover PDA

Although he won't be playing undead characters forever, Pattinson isn't entirely sure what's next for him. "Just staying employed in one form or another is enough for me!" he joked.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 hits theaters Nov. 18.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly