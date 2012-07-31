Where is Robert Pattinson these days? Most definitely not living it up in the club.

Although HollywoodLife reported Tuesday Pattinson has been easing his pain in the wake of girlfriend Kristen Stewart's cheating scandal by partying with pals in his hometown of London, sources tell Us Weekly their story simply isn't true.

PHOTOS: Kristen cheats on Rob -- see the shocking pics

In fact, one staff member at 93 Feet East -- the East London club where Pattinson, 26, supposedly kicked up his heels -- says the Bel Ami star hasn't been there at all this week.

"I've checked with bar staff, security, door staff, promoters and no one saw Rob at the club. No one," the club's employee says. "The website said he was in a cap and with his sister, so I guess he would have looked like anyone, but someone would have seen him. The club was packed so someone would have seen."

PHOTOS: Rob's sexiest looks

In fact, the photo used to show Pattinson out and about was taken nearly one year ago, in November 2011.

So what is the "beyond devastated" Twilight hunk up to lately? Hiding out in California, multiple sources confirm to Us.

Pattinson is "really depressed," one source close to the actor says. "He doesn't know what to do. He doesn't know if he should forgive [Kristen] or not."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Robert Pattinson Is Not Partying in London Post Kristen Stewart Affair