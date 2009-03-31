Entertainment Tonight.'Twilight' vampire hunk Robert Pattinson is once again showing off his musical talents in his new indie film.

Pattinson, 22, performs three original songs on the soundtrack of 'How to Be,' in which he stars as a young man who moves back in with his parents after a rough breakup and hires a full-time self-help guru to help him work through the pain.

'How to Be' is currently playing at screenings on its U.S. Tour and at festivals worldwide. It premieres April 29 on the Independent Festival Direct movies-on-demand TV channel.

Pattinson -- who starred as the heartthrob vampire Edward Cullen in 'Twilight' -- sang two songs on that movie's soundtrack.