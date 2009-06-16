ET has the latest...'Twilight' hunk Robert Pattinson makes People magazine's list of hottest bachelors. Find out who else made the sexy list!

Joining RPatz on the list is his fellow 'Twlight' star Kellan Lutz, "Friday Night Ligts" actor Taylor Kitsch, actor/rapper Common, reality show babe Brody Jenner, wrestler-turned-box-office-gold Dwayne Johnson, '90210' teach Ryan Eggold, "American Idol" runner-up Adam Lambert, 'Transformers' star Shia LaBeouf and 'Star Trek' hottie Chris Pine.

And last but not least, coming in number one as the mag's hottest bachelor of 2009 is none other than "Gossip Girl"'s Chace Crawford.

