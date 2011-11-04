Robert Pattinson Makes Parents Proud at Hand and Footprint Ceremony

Reported by UsWeekly

Robert Pattinson was surrounded by Twihards when he joined real-life love Kristen Stewart and costar Taylor Lautner for their hand and footprint ceremony at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood Thursday.

But despite their unwavering support, it was Pattinson's parents who were most excited to see the actor take part in the momentous occasion.

"His parents were in the front row and they were cute," an onlooker tells Us Weekly. "His mom was using her personal digital camera to take photos of everything, including the news helicopters circling overhead!"

Pattinson's mother, Clare, and his father, Richard, said they "were doing the tourist thing" while visiting California. "The weather is much better than in England!"

At one point, Clare nudged a pal and said, "This is all a bit wacky!"

Meanwhile, Pattinson -- no doubt happy to reunite with Stewart, 21 -- thanked fans for helping him celebrate the career milestone.

"This is such an incredible honor, how young we are -- it's kind of ridiculous and amazing at the same time," the Brit said. "It's all up to you guys to drive this franchise over the years, so thank you so much for being so consistent. Thank you. You should all come up here and put your hands in!"

