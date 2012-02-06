Twilight made him an international movie star, but Robert Pattinson doesn't believe his own hype.

Speaking to The Herald Scotland Sunday, the 25-year-old actor opened up about how the hit vampire franchise changed the way he looks at moviemaking.

"Doing something like Twilight opens doors and it closes others. You can say, 'Oh if I was still unknown, then no one would judge me,'" Pattinson said. "But at the same time, nobody would give a sh-t either. It's a weird little balance."

Pattinson will attempt to distance himself from the movies that made him famous in the upcoming period film Bel Ami, costarring Uma Thurman, Christina Ricci and Kristin Scott Thomas.

"There is something quite fun about going from Edward Cullen to playing a guy who pretty much abuses women to get money out of them," Pattinson says. "Edward so wouldn't approve. So, yes, I thought that was a funny irony. But the story, independently, is great, and I only thought about the irony afterwards."

"The thing that stands out in the story in Bel Ami is just his behavior -- the women that he manages to screw over are all attracted to him to begin with, and so he starts having affairs with them and destroys their lives afterwards," says Pattinson. "That's kind of nuts."

