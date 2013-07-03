The mystery continues! A rep for actress Riley Keough has confirmed that she was not the "mystery girl" photographed riding in Robert Pattinson's truck on June 29.

"Riley isn't dating Rob," a rep for the 24-year-old actress told Just Jared. "And I can confirm that Riley was not photographed at all this weekend."

Shortly after Kristen Stewart's ex-boyfriend Pattinson, 27, was spotting driving an unknown woman near his home in L.A.'s Los Feliz neighborhood, reports surfaced claiming she was Keough. Stewart, who is currently attending Paris Fashion Week, costarred with Keough in 2010's The Runaways. (Keough's other claim to fame: She is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and the graddaughter of Elvis Presley.)

The Magic Mike actress was most recently romantically linked to costar Alex Pettyfer, and briefly wore an engagement ring from the actor in 2012. Pattinson, meanwhile, split from Stewart in May after struggling to cope with her July 2012 fling with Rupert Sanders.

"He really put her through the ringer," an insider told Us Weekly. "Ultimately, it was like, 'Either we move past this or we don't.' It wasn't good for either of them."

Whether or not Pattinson has moved on to dating the mystery girl in his truck remains unknown. Shortly after their breakup, a source told Us, "He's scared of meeting anyone new. So many people are after him for the wrong reasons."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Robert Pattinson Not Dating Riley Keough, Her Rep Confirms