Robert Pattinson finds it funny that tabloids are reporting that he and his Twilight costar Kristen Stewart are dating.

"It becomes a joke," he tells Entertainment Tonight on the set of the New Moon sequel Thursday. "There was some magazine the other day about me and Kristen, and when you look at it and realize it's on the front of a magazine... You realize that people are actually reading that even though how ridiculous it is.

He adds: "It's really bizarre."

Still, the star finds his sudden rise to fame to have an adverse effect on his personal relationships.

"I'm always really worried about ruining their lives," he says, adding that he worries he can't please his fans. "Especially with people that aren't famous. It's such a massive change. I'm kind of a paranoid wreck."

The paparazzi don't help, he says.

"It's getting photographed..." Pattinson says. "You have people who analyze your facial expressions to the tiniest degree. So you're just trying to avoid getting photographed. You're like, 'Jesus, you can't win.'"

Pattinson's interview will air on Entertainment Tonight on Friday.

