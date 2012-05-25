Robert Pattinson has said that filming David Cronenberg's sex-and-violence filled Cosmopolis "gave him balls," but that doesn't mean he was ready to bare his own on screen.

In an interview with Metro France, the Twilight Saga actor, 26, elaborated on the time he had to stand his ground in an intense disagreement with the director.

"Five minutes before we filmed, David told me, 'I want to see the bottom of your balls on the top of the frame,'" the British star recounted to the paper about a certain sex scene. "At the moment, I reminded myself that I would do anything for him. I went back to see him and told him that wouldn't happen. He took it really well. At the start, it's a very bizarre scene that you won't see again in another movie, I promise."

Based on the Don DeLillo novel of the same name, the dark drama focuses on a billionaire who nearly loses everything (including his mind) in the span of one day. Prior to signing on, Pattinson admitted to Premiere magazine that he "spent time doubting myself. As soon as I read a script that I liked, I was working myself up, asking myself if I was good enough."

But these days, the hunky Brit has another song to sing.

"I tell myself: 'F--- it! If they want to hire you, go!'"

