Robert Pattinson sings three songs on the soundtrack of his new indie movie, How to Be.

The flick -- which stars Pattinson as a guy experiencing a quarter-life crisis after getting dumped by his girlfriend -- premieres on April 29 on the Independent Festival Direct movies-on-demand channel.

The 23-track soundtrack hits stores the day before.

The actor -- who also plays the guitar -- sings two songs on the Twilight soundtrack as well.

"Music is my backup plan if acting fails," Pattinson told the Los Angeles Times in February.

