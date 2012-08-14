Robert Pattinson just wants to talk about movies -- and cereal!The 26-year-old continued his Cosmopolis promotional tour in New York City on Wednesday morning, facing thousands of screaming fans and a live TV interview on Good Morning America.

Pushing a bit harder than Jon Stewart did on Monday's The Daily Show, George Stephanopoulos gifted Pattinson with a box of his favorite cereal, Cinnamon Toast Crunch -- and then sweetly asked Pattinson to address the "elephant in the room." (That would be his girlfriend Kristen Stewart's photographed July 17 affair with director Rupert Sanders.)

"Everybody just wants to know: how are you doing? What do you want yourfans to know about what's going on in your personal life?" Stephanopoulos asked gingerly.

Quickly flustered, Pattinson giggled, smiled and stammered. "[My fans] seem pretty excited about . . .kind of whatever. Um, I'd like my fans to know that Cinnamon Toast Crunch is just 130 calories [a serving!]. Pretty much everything that comes out of my mouth is irrelevant."

Stephanopoulos then asked the Twilight star how he handles the personal stuff in media interviews. "You go into it to do movies. I'm never been interested in trying to sell my personal life. The reason why you go onto TV is to promote movies."Asked if he ever "gets used to" the pandemonium, he mused. "If you start getting used to it, then you become crazy. But, uh, it's nice. It's like being on the craziest theme park ride," he said. "Totally exciting, but eventually, at some point, you've got to have a break.""You seem to be doing okay," Stephanopoulos reasoned to the star, whose romantic status with Stewart, 22, remains up in the year: "Yeah, yeah," he said quietly.

Directed by David Cronenberg, Cosmopolis hits movie theaters this Friday.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Robert Pattinson Stammers, Gets Flustered on Good Morning America Over Kristen Stewart Question