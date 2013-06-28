Robert Pattinson is moving on from Kristen Stewart -- with a big ol' party! The single Twilight star, 27, hosted a gaggle of famous friends at his Los Feliz pad June 22. Interestingly, the crowd of guests noshing tacos and dancing until 3 a.m. was an artsier-then-normal crowd, sources told Us: From 50 Shades of Grey writer EL James to famed novelist Bret Easton Ellis to 76-year-old Oscar winner Warren Beatty! The invitees were "mostly smart people," one insider explains.

Get much more dish on Pattinson's party -- where Billy Zane's singer sister, Lisa, sang -- in this week's Hot Stuff video rounded, as told by Us Weekly's Deputy Online Editor Justin Ravitz and comedian-actor Craig Gass (who's appeared on Sex and the City, Queen of Kings and more).

Also in the roundup: More details on Courteney Cox's bonafide new relationship with Cougar Town costar Brian Van Holt, Lucy Hale's new boyfriend Graham Rogers, NeNe Leakes' $1 million (second) wedding to Gregg Leakes and more.

