Robert Pattinson is getting ready to play a real American hero.

The British Twilight Saga star, 25, has been cast as Eric Maddox, the military interrogator who lead the 2003 capture of Saddam Hussein, in the film Mission: Blacklist, filmmakers confirmed in a Wednesday press release.

"This movie is a gripping, edge of your seat thriller," producer Ross M. Dinerstein said in a statement. To be directed by Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire, and with a screenplay by Band of Brothers' Eric Jendresen, the flick is based on the book Mission: Black List #1, written by Maddox himself with Davin Seay. "I have been inspired by Robert and Jean-Stéphane's dedication to tell this story in the most authentic way possible," Dinerstein added.

Before shooting gets underway for Misson: Blacklist, Pattinson has another prestigious flick to promote next month at the Cannes Films Festival: trippy thriller Cosmopolis, directed by David Cronenberg and based on Don Delillo's novel. Pattinson's Twilight costar and real-life love Kristen Stewart will also bet at the storied film fest to tout her new movie, On the Road.

