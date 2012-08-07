Robert Pattinson is ready to talk to Stewart -- Jon Stewart, that is.

On Monday Aug. 13, the 26-year-old actor will give a one-on-one TV interview in front of a live audience with Jon Stewart on The Daily Show, a show rep confirms to Us Weekly. Now believed to be Pattinson's very first chat since girlfriend Kristen Stewart's colossal cheating scandal, the Comedy Central sitdown is two days before Pattinson's live appearance on ABC's Good Morning America.

The promotional push is for Cosmopolis, Pattinson's intense new film directed by David Cronenberg and based on Don Dellilo's novel.

Ignoring calls and texts from 22-year-old Kristen Stewart -- caught cheating July 17 with director Rupert Sanders -- Pattinson has been holed up at the $7 million Ojai, Calif. ranch lent to him by pal Reese Witherspoon.

A source tells Us Pattinson was "blindsided" when Stewart confessed her betrayal. "He's very self-aware and he understands she was acting out . . . But now he's wondering if Kristen cheated on him with other guys too . . . He's demanding to know the truth."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Robert Pattinson to Talk to Jon Stewart on The Daily Show August 13