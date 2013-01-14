Between Damian Lewis winning Best Actor, Maggie Smith taking home the trophy for Best Supporting Actress, and Adele nabbing the award for Best Original Song, the English ruled the Golden Globes on Jan. 13 in Beverly Hills. Adding to the Anglophilia on display was the attendance of two Brit young things, Robert Pattinson and Eddie Redmayne, at the gala.

Pattinson, who walked the red carpet alone but was later joined by girlfriend Kristen Stewart, looked handsome and stylish in a black Gucci Signoria tuxedo. Redmayne, meanwhile, looked anything but Miserables in a velvet tux by Hugo Boss.The actor lads are also friends and met up at an after-party hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler at Soho House in West Hollywood, where they partied with Stewart and fellow Brits Sienna Miller and her fiance Tom Sturridge (Pattinson's best mate).

Tell Us: Who's the hotter Brit?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Robert Pattinson vs Eddie Redmayne at the Golden Globes: Who's Hotter?