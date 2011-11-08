If and when Robert Pattinson says "I do," someday, he'll probably have a more low-key wedding than Edward Cullen and Bella Swan's.

"It does seem kind of like a hassle," the 25-year-old Breaking Dawn star told Us Weekly Friday about over-the-top weddings like his nuptials to Kristen Stewart on the silver screen. "I was doing an interview with Kristen, and she got kind of annoyed at me for saying the groom's role in a wedding is basically just a prop."

"Even playing the part, you kind of realize it's such a clear indication of whose day it is when you're standing at one end of the aisle and the entire congregation is looking at the other end," he said. "And you're wearing the same suit as every other guy and just kind of waiting there. And she is in a princess dress walking down!"

Pattinson told Us that "any guy who tries to get involved in organizing a wedding or even has an opinion of what their wedding should be" is "really kind of ridiculous."

"It's whatever your wife decides to do!" he explained.

So is a fancy wedding out of the question for Pattinson? "I don't really mind," he said. "I just don't want to have to wear a silly outfit. That's the only thing you have to think about!"

In The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1, Stewart, 21, and Pattinson's characters tie the knot using a real priest. "So technically we are already married because he did all the things you would do in a normal ceremony," he joked at a press conference last month. "So we don't have a civil union in law, but I guess in the church we are actually married."

