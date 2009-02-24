When "Twilight" vamp-throb Robert Pattinson had a case of the first-time Oscar jitters, young showbiz pro Natalie Portman was there set his soul at ease.

According to E! Online, the heartbreakingly pretty pair were seen enmeshed in deep conversation for what seemed like an eternity on the Vanity Fair Oscar party's patio. Apparently a little whiskey made them flirty, if not quite frisky enough to actually leave together. (Natalie's not that kind of girl.)

"[Portman] seemed really into him, and went right up to say hello once she spotted him," reveals a source close to Pattinson.

If this coupling moves beyond the crush stage, we wouldn't be surprised at all. Natalie's been known to like foreign guys with sexy accents (Gael Garcia Bernal), dudes with unkempt hairstyles (Devendra Banhart) and dreamy actor types (Ryan Gosling, most recently).

Despite rumors linking Pattinson to co-star Kristen Stewart (she dismissed them), actress Camilla Belle (nah, she's moved on to a Jonas) and even Paris Hilton (the horror!), we know that most guys get googly-eyed over Portman. And we don't blame them - she's a brain, a beauty and an animal-loving vegan - that's pretty much the trifecta of Hollywood perfection.

Just remember, Nat: once bitten, you can never go back.