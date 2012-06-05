Not so fast!

Reports surfaced Tuesday claiming Roberto Martinez, former contestant on The Bachelorette and ex-fiance to Ali Fedotowsky will be the new star of The Bachelor. But source tells Us Weekly they are not true.

"That's far from the truth!" the source tells Us. "They are asking him to be the next bachelor, but he has no interest as of right now."

Martinez, a 29-year-old insurance agent, proposed to Fedotowsky in 2009 during the Season Six finale of The Bachelorette. After being engaged for 18 months, the couple announced they decided to call it quits in November 2011.

"Ali Fedotowsky and Roberto Martinez have ended their relationship," the couple's rep confirmed to Us, adding, "As they go through this difficult time, we ask that you respect the couple’s privacy."

In March 2012, Fedotowsky, 27, opened up about their split to E! News. "For the first time in my life," she said, "I'm happy with me and who I am and being single."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Roberto Martinez Has "No Interest" In Being the Next Bachelor