Roses are good, money is better.

Bachelorette alum Roberto Martinez -- who split from fiancee Ali Fedotowsky in November 2011 -- is demanding a big payday to be the next Bachelor.

PHOTOS: Was Roberto right for Ali?

"He wants a deal near what Emily [Maynard] asked for, around $750,000," says an ABC source of the San Diego insurance agent, 29, in talks to return to the franchise. "But the network will give him pretty much anything."

Maynard, however, did not receive her pricey paycheck. A source close to the 26-year-old Bachelorette star told Us, "They said no way, but she settled for something higher than $100,000, probably around $150,000."

PHOTOS: Bachelorette bikini bods

The only person opposed to the idea of Martinez as the next Bachelor? Fedotowsky.

"Ali is dying for him not to do it," says the source. "She feels it's a slap in the face. Any chance for them reuniting is over."

PHOTOS: Bachelor: Where are they now?

Another source explains, ""Roberto has never shared his side of the breakup, and Ali is terrified about what he would say on the show and how she would come off. The two split in November 2011 after dating for 18 months.

But a source tells Us that Martinez is "going to do it. No question."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Roberto Martinez: The Next Bachelor?