Movie star Julia Roberts has become such a fan of British singer Adele she has offered to beat up the next guy who break's the hitmaker's heart.

The Oscar-winner has been touched by Adele's sorrowful songs, which deal with a bitter break-up, on hit album 21, and the actress admits she feels sorry for the next guy the singer falls in love with.

She tells Entertainment Weekly magazine, "Anybody that's going to date her is a brave, brave man. You're going to get a whole lot of love, but you'd better treat her right, or we're all coming after you."