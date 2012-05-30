Entertainment Tonight.

A private funeral service will be held for Bee Gees star Robin Gibb next week and a public memorial is being planned for later this year.

A statement issued Wednesday by family members says the private service for Gibb will take place in Britain on June 8 for "close family and friends." Gibb, a founding member of the pop-disco group with his two brothers Barry and Maurice, died May 20 after a long battle with cancer at the age of 62.

The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, mourners contribute to two children's charities -- the Rebecca House and Wish Upon A Dream -- both organizations long supported by Gibb.

Britain's Daily Express reports that a public memorial service will be held in September at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, but the family has not yet confirmed those plans.

