Entertainment Tonight.

Friends and family of Bee Gees star Robin Gibb gathered in England on Friday to pay final tribute to the singer, who died from kidney failure last month at age 62 after fighting cancer and pneumonia.

RELATED: Robin Gibb Dies

Crowds lined the streets as a red rose-topped horse-drawn carriage led by a lone bagpiper transported Gibb's coffin from his home in Thame to the local church where his funeral was held. Following the procession on foot were family members and Gibb's two Irish wolfhounds, Ollie and Missy.

VIDEO: Stars React to Robin Gibb's Passing

Among family members attending the funeral were Robin's brother Barry -- the lone surviving members of the Bee Gees -- as well as his son Robin-John and his widow, Dwina Murphy Gibb. The singer's family said it had been Robin's wish to "say a final goodbye to fans and his hometown."

Related stories on ETonline.com:Katy Perry's Surprise London Appearance

Neil Patrick Harris Talks Tony Award Surprises