NEW YORK (AP) -- Robin Quivers doesn't kid around — not too much — when it comes to her diet.

Howard Stern's longtime sidekick is working on a memoir about her struggles with her weight and health and her decision to eat vegan.

Avery, an imprint of Penguin Group (USA), announced Wednesday that the "The Vegucation of Robin" will be published at the end of the year. The book will feature jokes and stories, along with 75 recipes for a healthy life.

Quivers says in a statement that since giving up animal products in 2007, she has "learned that the world of vegetables is a vast one" and far more interesting than a dish of boiled broccoli. She has written a previous memoir, "Quivers," published in 1995.