Robin Roberts has a long road ahead of her, but she won't be traveling alone.

On Good Morning America Monday, the 51-year-old anchor revealed she is battling myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a rare blood and bone marrow disease. She thanked viewers and celebrities for their outpouring of love and support on the ABC news program Tuesday.

"I slept like a baby last night for the first night since my diagnosis. . .My family and I are overwhelmed and comforted by the response from everyone," Roberts said.

The journalist has received tweets from Rob Lowe, 48 ("My best thoughts to Robin Roberts at Good Morning America. She's a great lady and a fighter.), Katie Couric, 55 ("We all love you and are cheering you on!") and Josh Groban, 31 ("Sending nothing but love and well wishes to my pal Robin Roberts as she fights the good fight. She will prevail!").

First Lady Michelle Obama, 48, offered her well-wishes via Twitter as well, which co-anchor George Stephanopoulos, 51, read on-air Tuesday. "Barack and I have you in our prayers," Obama wrote. "We believe in you and thank you for bringing awareness and hope to others."

Roberts added that she had a "lovely conversation with Ann Romney who has had her health challenges." (Romney was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1998.)

Other stars who have tweeted well-wishes to Roberts include Erin Andrews, Kristin Chenoweth and Gayle King. "It really has been very comforting," Roberts said.

On Monday, Roberts revealed she will soon begin chemotherapy and will have a bone marrow transplant later this year; her sister will be her donor. "I am very fortunate to have a sister who is an excellent match," she explained. "This greatly improves my chances for a cure."

