NEW YORK (AP) -- "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts is taking a little time off, saying she's feeling the effects of her blood and bone marrow disease.

Roberts said Tuesday that she's "not feeling too well" and would take some time off "just to get some vacay."

ABC said Roberts would be taking a few weeks of previously scheduled time off, but it came earlier than her planned medical leave for a bone marrow transplant. Roberts told reporters last week that her medical leave would probably start at the end of August or early September.

Roberts announced last month that she has MDS, a blood and bone marrow disease once known as preleukemia.