Robin Thicke hosted Bagatelle Restaurant & Supper Club's New Year's Eve kickoff gala in Las Vegas on Dec. 31, 2012.

It's been 10 years!

Up Next

Up Next It's been 10 years!

Robin Thicke hosted Bagatelle Restaurant & Supper Club's New Year's Eve kickoff gala in Las Vegas on Dec. 31, 2012.

WONDERWALL requires Javascript make sure to enable it in your browser