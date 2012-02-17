Despite lighting up on Friday, Robin Thicke did not have a very bright day.

TMZ reports that the singer/sonwriter, who has written hits for R&B artists like Jennifer Hudson and Usher, was busted on Friday afternoon in NYC for marijuana possession.

Thicke, 34, was apprehended by law enforcement officials just as he was lighting up a joint inside of an SUV in the midtown area of the city.

Sources tell TMZ that the star was cooperative and was handed an appearance summons upon his release.

