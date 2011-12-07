-- Robin Thicke giving a surprise performance at the Beats by Dr. Dre and FENDI Casa Art Basel celebration in Miami.

-- Caleb Followill and wife Lily Aldridge mingling with friends at Lemon: NYC, A Culinary Event To Fight Childhood Cancer.

-- Naomi Campbell and Paris and Nicky Hilton working the room at the MOCA bash, sponsored by XOJET and Maybach, at Art Basel Miami Beach.

-- Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas enjoying an evening with Coach Pat Riley in the garden of The Royal restaurant at The Raleigh Hotel in Miami Beach.

PHOTOS: 2011's breakout stars

-- Julianne Hough enjoying a Voli Vodka cocktail at The Trevor Project's Annual Benefit afterparty in L.A.

-- Jon Hamm and Eric Stonestreet together sipping Grey Goose cocktails at producer Jennifer Klein's holiday party in L.A.

-- Tilda Swinton serving her favorite Kanon Organic Vodka cocktails at a private dinner she hosted for Art Basel at the Mosaic Building in Miami.

-- Ali Landry getting a DNA Facial at the Four Seasons Westlake Village in California.

-- Craig Ferguson channeling his inner racing skills playing Mario Kart 7 on Nintendo 3DS at the launch event in L.A.

-- Justin Long talking to youth at a Brooklyn homeless shelter and donating some Aeropostale jeans for DoSomething.org's Teens for Jeans campaign in Brooklyn, NY.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's cutest tots

-- Avril Lavigne and boyfriend Brody Jenner dining on chicken and chocolate cake before hitting the dance floor at Beaumarchais in NYC.

-- Justin Bieber getting a snowboarding lesson on the slopes of Canyons Resort while vacationing with friend Jaden Smith in Park City, UT.

-- Robert De Niro enjoying a lunch of pizza and salad at his friend Chazz Palminteri's new restaurant Chazz: A Bronx Original in Baltimore, MD.

-- Jessica Alba and Jenna Fischer celebrating motherhood at the March of Dimes 6th Annual Celebration of Babies Luncheon in L.A.

-- Ryan Kwanten and Clemence Poesy enjoying tunes spun by DJ Mark Ronson at the G-Star RAW store opening on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

-- 50 Cent celebrating the launch his new line of hi-fidelity headphones, SYNC by 50 at Jimmy at The James New York.

-- Michelle Tractenberg chatting with girlfriends while drinking Woodbridge sparkling wine at the Cinema Society party for Madonna's directorial debut W.E. at UES hotspot Crown in NYC.

-- 2010 Men's Olympic Hockey MVP Ryan Miller auctioning off a guitar signed by Keith Urban at The Steadfast Foundation's Catwalk for Charity VI: Wrangling for a Cause at the Town Ballroom in Buffalo, NY.

-- Alanis Morrisette attending the Art of Night party with a shorter haircut while at the Shelborne in Miami.

PHOTOS: The year in Us Weekly headlines

-- Matthew Settle drinking Star Vodka at Chrystie 141 in NYC.

-- Bryan Greenberg sipping Ciroc Vodka with Lisalla Montenegro at the closing of Scope Art Basel party at Mokai where Silver Medallion & DJ Equal entertained the crowd.

-- Usher giving one of his Grammy awards as a birthday present to music producer Rico Love at Vic & Angelo’s in Miami.

-- Adrien Brody hanging poolside in a cabana during the Visionaire party at Delano in Miami.

-- Lauren Conrad flirting with a mystery man while having dinner at Sherbourne in West Hollywood.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly