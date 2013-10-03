Robin Thicke on wife Paula Patton: We're John Lennon and Yoko Ono

By Chris Gardner

Miley Cyrus has gotten more than enough attention for her racy performance in August at MTV's Video Music Awards. But she wasn't the only one onstage. Robin Thicke was there too.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the sultry singer talks about the controversial moment, recent reports of marital turmoil and how much money he's made from his hit song "Blurred Lines." So what's Ricky Martin got to do with it? Let's start with that, shall we ...

RELATED: Read the full Robin Thicke interview in Vanity Fair

On the success of "Blurred Lines":

"I've released 100 songs, and this one song has sold more, and the video was seen more, than everything else I've ever done combined. For the last 10 years, my audience at every concert was 90 percent black women. This year, pop radio and a white [audience] decided, 'We like this guy.' That's the difference between being an R&B star and a pop star. It's the difference between having an R&B song and 'La Vida Loca.'"

Keep reading for more quotes from Robin's Vanity Fair piece ...