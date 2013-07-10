Robin Thicke may come off as a smooth ladies' man in his NSFW music video for sexy summer hit "Blurred Lines," but the soul singer means no harm, he explains in a recent interview with BBC's Radio 1.

"I don't want to be sleazy, I'm a gentleman, I've been in love with the same woman since I've been a teenager," he said of his wife (and high school sweetheart) Paula Patton. "I don't want to do anything inappropriate."

Thicke's dance-happy summer hit has come under fire recently after a UK rape charity declared the song's lyrics and accompanying music video to be vulgar and misogynistic.

"Both the lyrics and the video seem to objectify and degrade women, using misogynistic language and imagery that many people would find not only distasteful or offensive but also really quite old fashioned," Katie Russell, a spokeswoman for Rape Crisis, told British paper The Independent.

"More disturbingly, certain lyrics are explicitly sexually violent and appear to reinforce victim-blaming rape myths, for example about women giving 'mixed signals' through their dress or behavior, saying 'no' when they really mean 'yes' and so on," she continued.

In the music video for "Blurred Lines," Thicke -- joined by T.I. and Pharrell Williams -- dances around the set with three half-naked women as he sings about trying to "domesticate" them.

An uncensored version of the same video reveals the models completely topless, an artistic decision that Thicke said Patton approved of prior to its release.

"My initial response was I love the clothed version, I don't think we should put out the naked version," he told BBC's Radio 1. "And then I showed it to my wife and all of her girlfriends and they said, 'You have to put this out, this is so sexy and so cool.'"

The singer further explained that the meaning behind the song is about "blurring the lines between men and women and how much we're the same."

"And the other side which is the blurred lines between a good girl and a bad girl, and even very good girls all have little bad sides to them," he added.

The tune is especially catchy and tongue-in-cheek because, the 36-year-old singer explained in a recent interview with GQ magazine, all three singers are "happily married with children."

"We were like, 'We're the perfect guys to make fun of this,'" he told the magazine. "People say, 'Hey, do you think this is degrading to women?' I'm like, 'Of course it is. What a pleasure it is to degrade a woman. I've never gotten to do that before. I've always respected women."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Robin Thicke Slams "Blurred Lines" Criticism: "I Can't Even Dignify That With a Response"