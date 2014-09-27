A legend remembered. Robin Williams' memorial was held at the Curran Theatre in San Francisco on Saturday, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

Hundreds of guests joined together to remember the late "Mrs. Doubtfire" actor, including Whoopi Goldberg, Seth Green, Ben Stiller, George Lucas, Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, Joel McHale, Josh Groban, Governor Jerry Brown, and Nancy Pelosi.

Williams' longtime friend Billy Crystal, who paid tribute to the actor during the Emmy Awards last month, opened the memorial. "He was in tears," an insider tells Us. Goldberg and Williams' three children also spoke.

A band played and posters of the comedian were displayed inside during the service, which lasted over two hours. Williams' loved ones received ribbon wristbands that read: "Love the stillness of life."

Williams took his own life at the age of 63 on Aug. 11; his wife Susan Schneider later revealed in a statement he was battling "the early stages of Parkinson's Disease, which he was not yet ready to share publicly."

Following his suicide, Williams -- who lived nearby in Tiburon, Calif. -- was cremated with his ashes scattered in the San Francisco Bay.

Williams is survived by his wife and three kids Zak, 31, Zelda, 25, and Cody, 22.

