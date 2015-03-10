She may be a bit of an ice queen on "House of Cards," but Robin Wright can't help but melt when she thinks about her fiancé Ben Foster.

"I've never been happier in my life than I am today," she told Vanity Fair. "Perhaps it's not ladylike [to say], but I've never laughed more, read more, or come more than with Ben. He inspires me to be the best of myself. There's so much to learn. It's endless. How great! It took me a long time to grow up. Love is possible as life is possible."

Sounds like a lady who is fully smitten, doesn't it!

But, Robin also believes that her intimacy with Ben wouldn't be as great as it is if not for…. Sean Penn! Yes, her ex-husband, whom she divorced in 2010.

"I believe we were together not only to have our beautiful children but to learn how to love...for the next time around, the right way," she said. "And then, what I'm looking for in people now, is kindness."

Robin originally shied away from speaking about her ex with the magazine, saying she has "too much respect for Sean and our two extraordinary children to sell our past joys and woes for public consumption and fodder."

As for her scorching hot career, though, that's something she's definitely getting comfortable with.

"I feel as though I've just graduated. I mean, I never went to college. I was pregnant at 23. You hear people say how they have 'arrived,' but it was just always there, waiting to come out. For me, it just took a long time. I'm 48. I'm finally a person," she said. "I think I'm finally ready."