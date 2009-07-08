NEW YORK (AP) -- Robin Williams is bringing his standup act back to HBO.

The cable network says a special of Williams performing in Washington will air in December. The show is part of the 57-year-old actor-comedian's "Weapons of Self-Destruction" tour.

Williams has done four solo specials on HBO. The most recent, which aired in 2002, received five Emmy nominations. His relationship with HBO dates back to his appearance on a "Young Comedians" show in 1977.

Williams co-stars with John Travolta in the upcoming Disney comedy "Old Dogs."

HBO is owned by Time Warner Inc.