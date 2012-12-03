CLEVELAND (AP) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland has hired its new president and CEO from within its leadership ranks.

The Rock Hall's vice president of development since 2008, Gregory Harris, was announced Monday as president and CEO.

The 47-year-old Harris joined the Rock Hall from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, N.Y., where he was vice president of development.

Terry Stewart announced in May that he would retire as Rock Hall president and CEO. Stewart has led the Rock Hall since 1999.

Under Stewart's leadership, the Rock Hall improved its bottom line, renovated the museum and established a library and archives.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum opened in 1995 alongside Lake Erie.