NEW YORK (AP) -- AC/DC are finally releasing their music digitally on iTunes.

Columbia Records and Apple announced Monday that the classic rock band's music will be available at the iTunes Store worldwide.

Sixteen studio albums will be released, including "High Voltage" and "Back in Black," which is already in the Top 30 on iTunes' top albums chart. Two of the group's albums are also in the Top 100, and seven of the Australian band's songs are in the Top 200.

AC/DC were one of the few acts resistant to releasing music through the digital outlet. Two years ago, Apple struck a deal with the Beatles' record label, EMI Group, and management company to begin selling the group's music. Kid Rock, who had also been against selling his music through the digital retailer, is releasing a new album, "Rebel Soul," on Monday and it's available on iTunes. Country star Garth Brooks, however, has yet to release his music on iTunes.

Four of AC/DC's live albums and three compilation records are also available. The statement said the songs have been mastered for iTunes "with increased audio fidelity."

The group's first live album in 20 years, "Live at River Plate," is out Tuesday.

