CLEVELAND (AP) — Still rockin' at 86, music legend Chuck Berry is promising a comeback with six new songs, some written 16 years ago.

Berry told reporters at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland that as soon as he gets someone on board in the business, he wants to push the songs out. Berry wouldn't tip his hand in detail about the new songs or when they might be released.

The rock pioneers early hits included "Roll Over Beethoven," ''Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Johnny B. Goode."

The museum honored him Saturday with an award and tribute concert.