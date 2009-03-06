CLEVELAND (AP) -- The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum is launching an exhibit dedicated to the Boss.

"From Asbury Park to the Promised Land: The Life and Music of Bruce Springsteen" is due to open in Cleveland on April 1. That's three days before the hall holds its induction ceremonies in Cleveland. It will run until spring 2010 and feature various Springsteen memorabilia.

This has been a busy year for Springsteen already. He performed during festivities surrounding the inauguration of President Barack Obama, released his latest album, "Working on a Dream," in January, then was the halftime entertainment at the Super Bowl last month.

He'll go on tour starting April 1 in San Jose, Calif.

