NEW YORK (AP) -- One of rock's pioneers will be celebrated by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this fall.

Chuck Berry will be honored by the hall as part of its American Music Masters series.

Berry was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986. In October, the icon will be the subject of a week-long celebration by the hall and Case Western Reserve University. It kicks off Oct. 22 and ends with an all-star tribute concert on Oct 27. Performers have yet to be announced, though Berry is set to take the stage.

In a statement released Tuesday, 82-year-old Berry said he is "looking forward to reelin' and rockin' in Cleveland."

Past honorees include Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin and Woody Guthrie.

