From a smooch between Russell Brand and Alec Baldwin to Tom Cruise proving that yes, he can sing, Rock of Ages is well on its way to becoming one of this summer's must-see movies -- and it doesn't even hit theaters until June 15.

In the film, Julianne Hough and Diego Boneta take the lead as wannabe singers Sherrie and Drew, who chase their dreams with the help of Cruise's Stacee Jaxx, Baldwin's Dennis and Brand's Lonnie. And if the A-list cast isn't enough, moviegoers will be treated to the celebs belting out classic '80s rock favorites including hits by Bon Jovi, Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard and Foreigner.

"He can sing!" director Adam Shankman assured E! News in February of leading man Cruise, who looks nearly unrecognizable in the flick as headbanger Jaxx. "It's a miracle!"

As Cruise gets ready for his summer box office close-up, Us Weekly uncovers need-to-know details about the rest of the Rock of Ages cast.

