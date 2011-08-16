NASHVILLE, Ind. (AP) -- Rocker John Mellencamp and his ex-wife, Elaine Irwin, have finalized their divorce, taking joint custody of their two sons with Mellencamp paying an unspecified amount of child support.

The Herald-Times (http://bit.ly/q76AZf ) reported Tuesday that Irwin will have primary physical custody of the couple's two sons, 17-year-old Speck and 16-year-old Hud.

The couple's dissolution was made final Aug. 12 in Brown Circuit Court in Nashville, Ind. The newspaper reports the couple's property and assets will be divided according to a prenuptial agreement both signed Sept. 3, 1992, two days before their wedding.

Further details of the divorce were relegated to a 31-page confidential settlement agreement.