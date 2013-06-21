BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese army says a rocket has slammed into a valley near the Lebanese capital in an attack that raises fears that violence related to the civil war in neighboring Syria could be spreading from the border area.

An army statement says the rocket landed in the Jamhour area, south of Beirut. Two rocket launchers still holding one rocket were found about 10 miles (15 kilometers) to the north of the city.

The explosion reverberated across large parts of the capital and surrounding areas early Friday.

Last month, two rockets slammed into a Hezbollah stronghold south of Beirut, wounding four. The rockets struck hours after the Hezbollah leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah vowed in a speech to help propel Assad to victory in Syria's civil war.