LONDON (AP) -- Adm. Horatio Nelson has a new neighbor in London's Trafalgar Square — a boy on a rocking horse.

The golden bronze 13-foot (4-meter) sculpture by Michael Elmgreen and Ingar Dragset was unveiled Thursday atop the square's empty "fourth plinth," one of the city's main showcases for public art.

The playful piece is a riposte to the square's military monuments. The statue was unveiled by actress Joanna Lumley, who said she was thrilled to reveal the "completely unthreatening and adorable creature" to the public.

The sculpture will stand in the square, home to Nelson's Column, until next year

The fourth plinth was erected in 1841 for an equestrian statue that was never completed. It is now occupied by artworks erected for about 18 months at a time.

———

Online:

http://www.london.gov.uk/fourthplinth/