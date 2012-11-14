ROME (AP) -- Rocky's going soft.

Sylvester Stallone confessed Wednesday he's woefully outnumbered at home by his girls — and couldn't be happier.

Presenting his latest film "Bullet to the Head" screening at the Rome Film Festival, he said Wednesday: "I came into my life like Rambo, like Rocky: Boom, boom, no problem. And then one girl, two girls, three of them."

He continued: "Then I realized in my house, you got three girls, a wife, two housekeepers and all the dogs are girls, five dogs. It's just me and my dog that was castrated."

Stallone struck a humorous tone, regaling reporters with the wisdom he's gained over the years in Hollywood: "Never give up."

He didn't mention the death of his eldest child Sage, who died in July at age 36 of a heart condition.

