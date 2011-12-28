Rod Stewart took time out from the preparations for his son's baptism earlier this month to watch his favorite soccer team in action.

RELATED: Celebrity Babies of 2011

The "Maggie May" singer traveled to Edinburgh, Scotland, with his wife, Penny Lancaster, for the christening of 10-month-old Aiden in front of their other son, Alistair, and their friends and family.

RELATED: Rod Stewart to sail Titanic course

The soccer-mad rocker demanded they choose a date that did not clash with Scottish side Celtic F.C.'s fixture list -- and when he discovered his beloved team was playing at its home ground in Glasgow, Scotland, a day before the christening, he insisted on attending the game.

Lancaster tells Britain's Hello! magazine, "Before we set the date, I had to check when the Celtic games were on. Sure enough, there was one the day before the service, so Rod drove from Edinburgh to Glasgow for the game."

RELATED: Rod Stewart to pen memoirs

"I took Alistair and his cousins to the German Christmas fair in Edinburgh, but I was walking around, checking my texts for the football results. His team won, thank God!"