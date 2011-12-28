Rod Stewart planned baptism around soccer schedule
Rod Stewart took time out from the preparations for his son's baptism earlier this month to watch his favorite soccer team in action.
The "Maggie May" singer traveled to Edinburgh, Scotland, with his wife, Penny Lancaster, for the christening of 10-month-old Aiden in front of their other son, Alistair, and their friends and family.
The soccer-mad rocker demanded they choose a date that did not clash with Scottish side Celtic F.C.'s fixture list -- and when he discovered his beloved team was playing at its home ground in Glasgow, Scotland, a day before the christening, he insisted on attending the game.
Lancaster tells Britain's Hello! magazine, "Before we set the date, I had to check when the Celtic games were on. Sure enough, there was one the day before the service, so Rod drove from Edinburgh to Glasgow for the game."
"I took Alistair and his cousins to the German Christmas fair in Edinburgh, but I was walking around, checking my texts for the football results. His team won, thank God!"