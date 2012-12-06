Thumbs down to Roger Ebert's hip fracture -- but thumbs up to his attitude.

The famed film critic, 70, is currently in the hospital with a fractured hip, his wife tweeted Thursday, Dec. 6. However, his spirits are more than in tact.

"Roger in hospital with hip fracture (tricky disco dance moves) but he is doing well, asking for computer, will probably tweet," Chaz Ebert shared via Twitter.

Sure enough, the legendary Chicago Sun-Times critic appeared on the micro-blogging site just a few hours later to reassure fans that he was okay.

"Yes, fracture. But no surgery needed," he posted. "Details follow. :)"

Ebert has suffered a series of health scares over the last decade, beginning with his 2002 diagnosis of thyroid cancer. In the years since then, he has battled through several other problems, including multiple surgeries and complications from the cancer, which robbed him of the ability to speak.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Roger Ebert Fractured Hip Doing "Tricky Disco Dance Moves," His Wife Jokes