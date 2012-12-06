CHICAGO (AP) -- Famed Chicago movie critic Roger Ebert has been hospitalized with a hip fracture.

His wife, Chaz Ebert, told The Associated Press on Thursday that her husband was doing much better and "doctors are making assessments" about when he could leave the hospital.

She posted on Twitter earlier in the day that her Pulitzer Prize-winning husband was doing well and "asking for computer, will probably tweet."

Roger Ebert is a prolific Twitter user and last posted Tuesday afternoon.

In her tweet, Chaz Ebert jokingly attributed the fracture to "tricky disco dance moves."

The 70-year-old Chicago Sun-Times film critic has had health problems over the last several years. He has battled cancer in his thyroid and salivary glands and lost his ability to speak and eat after cancer surgeries.