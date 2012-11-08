NEW YORK (AP) — Roger Waters honored wounded veterans in New York by performing with them at the annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit.

The founding member of Pink Floyd took to the stage of the Beacon Theater Thursday with 14 wounded soldiers he recently met at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. He rehearsed with them at the hospital, and for the past few days in New York.

Before the show, Waters chatted with veterans and called the experience "fantastic." He says he's "looking forward to pulling for the rest of these guys with their comrades" during the healing process.

Waters performed three songs with the veterans, including the Pink Floyd classic, "Wish You Were Here."

The show benefited the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which helps returning veterans and their families.