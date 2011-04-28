NEW YORK (AP) -- Steven Tyler's memoir has a million of 'em.

Like that night in 1978 when he blacked out on stage while singing "Reefer Head Woman." Or when he and Aerosmith visited the White House on the day President Clinton was impeached. Or that weird weekend with Keith Richards at Bing Crosby's old house on Long Island. Everyone, Tyler writes, "was gacked to the nines on coke."

The Associated Press purchased a copy on Thursday of "Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?" — scheduled for release next week. Explicit and filled with expletives, it reads like an even wilder and louder version of Richards' best-selling "Life."