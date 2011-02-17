Editors at Rolling Stone magazine have clarified controversial comments Justin Bieber made in a revealing recent interview, when asked about his stance on abortion.

The 16-year-old pop superstar talked openly about his thoughts on abortion, sex and homosexuality in a candid conversation in the magazine's new issue.

When asked where he stands on abortion he told Vanessa Grigoriadis, "It's like killing a baby." He was then asked if he believed in abortion for rape victims, and replied, "I think that's really sad, but everything happens for a reason. I guess I haven't been in that position, so I wouldn't be able to judge that."

The star came under fire for his blunt quotes, but on Thursday, the magazine's editors admitted that part of his quote had been left out.

A rep for the publication says, "Due to an editing error, this Rollingstone.com news item originally included an incomplete quote from our Justin Bieber cover story. The actual quote, which appears in full in the March 3 print edition of Rolling Stone, reads: "Um. Well, I think that's really sad, but everything happens for a reason. I don't know how that would be a reason. I guess I haven't been in that position, so I wouldn't be able to judge that.'"

The story update also notes, "For the record: Bieber was quoted correctly by writer Vanessa Grigoriadis in her feature."